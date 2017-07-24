Today in History – July 24th

WINNIPEG, MB. – A former Manitoba Premier stands trial for fraud, Niagara Falls claims another and Andrew de Grasse wins Gold. It all happened today in history.

1862 – A Party of 150 men and one woman arrive in Fort Edmonton on the way to travel overland to the Cariboo gold fields in BC; the Overlanders note the scarcity of buffalo on the plains, and find more beef than pemmican available in the Hudson’s Bay Company store.

1883 – Captain Matthew Webb, First man to swim the English Channel in 1875, drowns while attempting to swim the rapids above Niagara Falls.

1916 – Trial begins for former Manitoba Premier Rodmond Roblin and his ministers for fraud.

1940 – The Fall of France to the Nazi Wehrmacht causes a 30¢ drop in Winnipeg wheat price.

1958 – CCF convention accepts a Canadian Labour Congress proposal to found a ‘people’s political movement’ to be called the New Democratic Party (NDP).

1988 – A group of thirsty Edmontonians whip up the world’s largest milk shake ever; weighing 54,914 pounds, 13 ounces, the shake uses 44,689 lb, 8 oz of ice cream, 9,688 lb, 2 oz of syrup, and 537 lb, 3 oz of topping.

2015 – Andre de Grasse wins the gold medal in the 200-metre sprint at the Pan Am Games in Toronto; the Markham, Ontario, runner crosses the finish line at 19.88 seconds; first Canadian to finish the race in under 20 seconds.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – thecanadianencyclopedia.ca