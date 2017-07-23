Today In History – July 23

WINNIPEG, MB – Today in history in 1892, Manitoba voted for the prohibition of alcohol. Legislation was not put into effect at that time.

1908: Bobby Kerr of Hamilton, Ontario wins the gold medal in the 220-yard sprint at the London Olympic Games.

1915: Queen’s Park puts Ottawa School Commission under trusteeship for flouting Regulation #17; banning use of French language instruction in Ontario schools past Grade 1.

1940: World War II – Wartime Prices and Trade Board fixes price for all grades of wheat, flour & bread; prevents millers from passing on 15%/bushel wheat processing tax.

1944: World War II – Lt. Gen. Harry Crerar sets up 1st Canadian Army headquarters in France; Canadian army goes into action for the first time as a separate unit, taking over the front south of Caen; the largest combat force ever placed under Canadian command is composed of General Guy Simonds’ 2nd Corps, including the 1st Polish Division and the 51st Highland Division, and the 1st British Corps, with its Dutch and Belgian brigades.

1958: Government nationalizes CP Ferries.

1973: Ottawa and BC announce $325 million rail, port, and resource project in northwestern BC.

1996: Poll – Survey shows that 29% of Canadian adults have already used the Internet.

1999: Pan-American Games open in Winnipeg, with over 5,000 athletes from 42 countries participating until August 8; Canada will win 64 gold medals, 52 silver and 80 bronze, finishing second to the US.

