Today in History – July 20th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history the University of Winnipeg was founded, Wayne Gretzky was traded and Canada wins gold in Basketball at the Pan-AM Games.

1877 – Founding of the University of Manitoba.

1885 – North West Rebellion – Trial of Louis Riel for treason begins at Regina, the capital of the Northwest Territories; delayed for two weeks to allow the defence to prepare its case; Riel wishes to plead not guilty, but his lawyers enter an insanity plea over his objections; he will be sentenced September 18.

1945 – Ottawa sends out first Family Allowance payments to Canadian families; critics call it a waste of money, say it will encourage poor families to have more children.

1994 – Country star Billy Ray Cyrus announces at a concert in Boston that he will donate $1,000 towards the search for a missing eight-year-old Saskatchewan girl, Ashley Krestianson; searchers were trying to guide her out of the bush by playing Cyrus’s Achy Breaky Heart, one of her favourite songs; her body was found a few weeks later.

1995 – Supreme Court of Canada upholds $1.6 million libel award to Casey Hill in his dispute with the Church of Scientology; Hill v. Church of Scientology of Toronto the largest libel award to date in Canadian history.

1996 – Wayne Gretzky traded to the New York Rangers, where he will end his playing career on April 18, 1999.

1998 – Southam Press newspaper chain acquires the Financial Post newspaper from Sun Media; later forms a part of the National Post.

2003 – Iran confirms that Montreal photojournalist Zahra Kazemi was killed during her detention in Tehran by a blow to the skull by a hard object during a beating.

2015 – Canadian women’s basketball team beats the United States 81–73 at the Pan American Games; first Canadian team of either gender to win gold in the sport.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News