Today in History – July 17th

1886 – Lone outlaw holds up Prince Albert mail coach; First stagecoach robbery in Saskatchewan.

1969 – Pierre Trudeau meets a group of farmers protesting that the federal government was not doing more to market their wheat. Trudeau launches a rhetorical question, “Why should I sell your wheat?” and proceeds to answer his own question. Some media reported that he was dismissing their concerns with “Why should I sell your wheat?” instead of taking them seriously.

1972 – A bomb placed under a ramp at the Montréal Forum explodes, blowing up an equipment truck and destroying 30 speakers belonging to the Rolling Stones; Montréal radio stations receive over 50 calls claiming responsibility but the bomber is never found; the concert goes on as scheduled.

1976 – Queen Elizabeth II officially opens the Montréal Olympic Games; she is attanding with Princess Anne and Capt. Mark Phillips. A total of 6,085 competitors from 92 nations are competing at Canada’s First Olympics and the XXI Olympiad; the Stade olympique is unfinished, and 21 countries, mostly African, boycott the games; Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci will be the sensation of the games with two perfect 10 scores. Canada will win five silver and six bronze medals. Steriod fueled competitors from East Germany make Canada the First host country not to win a gold medal.

2009 – Canadian astronauts Julie Payette and Robert Thirsk meet in space when the shuttle “Endeavour” carrying Payette docks with the International Space Station, where Thirsk had been stationed since May; first time two Canadian astronauts worked together in space.

2014 – RCMP lays 31 charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery against suspended Senator Mike Duffy; involving his claims for living and travel expenses and contracts unconnected with Senate business.

