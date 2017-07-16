Today In History – July 16

WINNIPEG, MB – Today in history in 1970, the Manitoba Legislature approved a bill allowing the use of French as a language of instruction in public schools. The decision brought an end to a 54 year language fight.

Here’s what else happened today in history:

1870: First recorded cricket match in Manitoba is played.

1902: Charles Hill acquires mineral rights to the property which will eventually host the Hillcrest mine.

1924: Saskatchewan legislature repeals prohibition of liquor, in place since 1916; brings in government control of sales.

1945: US scientists explode first atomic bomb using Canadian U-235 from the NWT refined in Port Hope, Ontario.

1958: Duff Roblin sworn in as Premier of Manitoba.

1977: Gilles Villeneuve makes his Formula One debut, with Team McLaren, at the British Grand Prix; first Canadian driver in the top formula.

1994: CFL Shreveport Pirates play their First Canadian Football League home game against the visiting Toronto Argonauts.

2008: Hudson’s Bay Company acquired by New York-based NRDC Equity Partners, owner of Lord & Taylor; second time the company changed hands in less than three years.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

With files from Canada Channel