Today In History – July 13th

WINNIPEG, MB – There are many cool events that happened on this day in history. Here are a few that caught my eye:

1908 – Opening of 4th Olympic Games in London; some Canadian athletes attend; women compete in modern Olympic events for the first time.

1923 – The Hollywood Sign is officially dedicated in the hills above Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. It originally read “Hollywoodland” but the four last letters were dropped after a renovation in 1949.

1951 – Arnold Schoenberg, famous 20th century composer, had triskaidekaphobia (fear of the number 13), he died on July 13th 1951.

1982 – Montreal Expos host First All-Star Game played outside the US; the National League defeats the American League 4-1, winning for the 11th consecutive year.

1985 – Live Aid was broadcast from both London and Philadelphia, on MTV and in syndication.

1985 – Vice President George H. W. Bush becomes the Acting President for the day when President Ronald Reagan undergoes surgery to remove polyps from his colon.

1991 – Bryan Adams’ Everything I Do, I Do It For You (theme song of the Kevin Costner movie Robin Hood) hits #1 on the UK pop singles chart; stays there for record-breaking 16 weeks.

2002 – Fox News Channel became the #1 cable TV news service of the US, beating long-time champ CNN.

2009 – Queen appoints former prime minister Jean Chretien to the exclusive Order of Merit, an honor restricted to 24 living members. London, England

2013 – George Zimmerman was found not guilty in the shooting of Trayvon Martin.

