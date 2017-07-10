Today in History – July 10th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Canada gets a new Prime Minister, the first Drive-In opens, and a two dollar bet wins over $550K at the races. It all happened today in history.

1690 – Henry Kelsey comes to what he calls Deering’s Point, probably at a bend in Saskatchewan River near The Pas; takes possession of land for HBC, and winters there.

1871 – The First Dominion Land Survey monument is placed in the Prairies, in Manitoba.

1920 – Arthur Meighen was sworn in as Canada’s 9th Prime Minister after the resignation of Robert Borden; serves to December 29, 1921.

1943 – Operation Husky – 25,000 troops of the Canadian Army 1st Infantry Division and 1st Tank Brigade invade Sicily, with support from No. 417 (Fighter) Squadron, RCAF, alongside Gen Bernard Montgomery’s British 8th Army, U.S., and French troops; after training for 3 1/2 years in Britain; Sicily taken August 17, 1943, with 2,434 Canadian casualties.

1946 – Canada’s First drive-in movie theatre “The Skyway” – opens in Stoney Creek, Ontario.

1963 – Québec lowers the voting age from 21 to 18 for provincial elections.

1982 -Three $2 ticket bettors win $579,129 apiece at the races in Exhibition Park, Vancouver.

1996 – Coalition of Canadian groups threatens to boycott Florida produce and tourism unless the US relents on the Helms-Burton law that imposes sanctions on foreign companies that trade with companies expropriated by from the US by Cuba.

2004 – Jeff Lapcevich wins CASCAR Toronto Indy 100 KM at the Toronto Molson Indy.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News