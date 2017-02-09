Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Today In History – February 9th

WINNIPEG, MB – Russian spies in Canada, a Winnipeg landmark opens its doors, the NHL doubled in size, and Gordon Sinclair’s recording The Americans is very popular, it all happened today in history.

1913 –  The “Great Meteor Procession” appears above Canada, in a swath from Saskatchewan to Niagara.

1914 – Theatre – Winnipeg’s neo-classical Pantages Playhouse officially opens as a vaudeville house; seats cost between 10 and 35 cents a ticket; artists included Buster Keaton and Harry Houdini; last vaudeville June 23, 1923; the City of Winnipeg purchased the building; home to the Royal Winnipeg Ballet 1940-67.

1966 – National Hockey League announces it is doubling in size with a new West Division and six new teams – the California Seals, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota North Stars, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues. The original teams – Toronto, Montréal, New York, Detroit, Chicago, and Boston – will make up the NHL East Division.

1974 – Gordon Sinclair’s recording of his radio commentary, The Americans (A Canadian’s Opinion) peaks at #24 on the Billboard pop singles chart.

1978 – Ottawa orders 11 Soviet embassy officials deported for allegedly trying to infiltrate the RCMP Security Service.

1991 – Nurses at hospitals in Thompson and Churchill, on strike since New Year’s Day, vote to return to work. 

1996 – Athletics – Canada’s Donovan Bailey sets world record for the 50-metre dash with a time of 5.56 seconds at the Reno Air Games; old record of 5.61 set by Manfred Kokot of East Germany in 1973 and American James Sanford in 1981.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

