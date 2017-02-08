streetside

Today In History – February 8th

WINNIPEG, MB – Today in history we remember the Via Rail accident that killed 29 people, the Royal Winnipeg Rifles take part in an invasion and Canada wins Gold in 1948.

1879 – Sandford Fleming first proposes adoption of Universal Standard Time, by dividing the world into 24 equal time zones, with standard time within each zone; in a lecture at the Canadian Institute in Toronto; idea adopted by North American railways four years later, and by 24 countries at a conference in 1884. 

1923 – First hockey game broadcast on the radio from Toronto’s Mutual Street Arena; hosted by Norman Albert; Foster Hewitt will take over the job, on the Toronto Star’s own radio station, CFCA, on March 22. 

1944 –  Sgt Tommy Prince of the 1st Canadian Special Service Battalion successfully poses as an Italian farmer tending his crops while fixing Army communication lines as Germans troops look on.

1945 – Royal Winnipeg Rifles take part in Operation Veritable, the invasion of Nazi Germany.

1948 – Fifth Winter Olympic games close at St Moritz. The RCAF Flyers, coached by Ottawa Senators legend Buck Boucher and his son, RCAF Sergeant Frank Boucher, defeat Switzerland 3-0 for the Gold

1986 – Disaster – Nine-car VIA Rail passenger train collides head-on with a CN freight, killing 29, injuring 93. 

2012 – Statistics Canada reports that 33,476,688 people were enumerated in Canada as of May 2011, nearly twice as many as in 1961; more Canadians now live west of Ontario than in Quebec and the Atlantic provinces.

