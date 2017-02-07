Today In History – February 7th

WINNIPEG, MB – A Canadian boxer becomes the heavyweight champion of the world. The first time the word “puck” was used and a Maple Leaf sets a record, today in history.

1876 – Hockey – First recorded use of the word “puck”, in a Montreal Gazette article.

1891 – John Alexander Macdonald 1815-1891 declares “A British Subject I was born, a British subject I will die” during his final speech in the House of Commons, before entering his last election campaign.

1914 – King Edward Hotel in Banff burns down.

1962 – Federal government cheques bilingual for the First time.

1968 – Ten provincial premiers agree to draft new constitution giving the French language equal status with English throughout Canada.

1976 – Hockey – Toronto Maple Leaf Captain Darryl Sittler sets the single game NHL scoring record; centering a line with Lanny McDonald and Errol Thompson, he scores 6 goals on Boston Bruins goalie Dave Reece, and adds 4 assists, in the 11-4 victory, for a record 10 points in one game, a feat unequaled in NHL history (even by Wayne Gretzky). Sittler will wind up the season with 100 points, the First player in Leaf history to reach that plateau.

1997 – Canadian boxer Lennox Lewis knocks out Oliver McCall to become WBC heavyweight champion.

2014 – Olympics – Canadian team attends the opening of the XXII Olympic Winter Games in Sochi; to February 23, 2014. Canada will finish with 10 gold medals and 25 overall (ranking 3rd and 4th respectively), the second most successful Canadian performance ever, bettered only by Vancouver in 2010.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photos – canadachannel.ca