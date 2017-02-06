Today in History – February 6th

WINNIPEG, MB – Today in history in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II became the Queen of Canada, construction began on the CN Tower and Barbara Ann Scott won the gold medal in figure skating at the Olympics. Watch Scott in the video above.

1778: France recognizes USA, signs Treaty of Alliance in Paris the 1st US treaty

1813: War of 1812 – US Army Captain Benjamin Forsyth crosses the frozen St. Lawrence River with 52 riflemen and attacks Brockville the next day; takes 52 hostages

1894: Residents of Ontario vote for the prohibition of alcohol in a provincial plebiscite

1918: Britain grants women (30 & over) vote

1932: Canadian and American teams present Dog Sled Racing as a demonstration sport at the 3rd Winter Olympic Games at Lake Placid.

1948: Olympics – Barbara Ann Scott wins the gold medal in Figure Skating at the St. Moritz Winter Olympics

1952: Queen Elizabeth II becomes Queen of Canada upon the death of her father King George VI

1958: Ted Williams signs with Red Sox for $135,000, making him highest paid player

1973: Construction begins on the CN Tower, to be the tallest free-standing structure in the world; originally designed as a communications and observation tower for the CBC portion of Metro Centre, a $1.5 billion project spearheaded by the Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Railways

1974: Dutch speed limit set at 100km due to oil crisis

1987: No-smoking rules take effect in US federal buildings

1990: Brett Hull becomes 1st son of NHL 50 goal scorer (Bobby) to score 50.

