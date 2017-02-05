Today In History – February 5

Winnipeg, MB – Today in history in 1980, Gordie Howe played in his 23rd and final All-Star Game. Watch highlights from game in the video above.

Take a look at what else happened Today In History:

1873: Dr. Curtis J. Bird is elected speaker of the Manitoba Legislative Assembly.

1923: Temperature dips to -54.4 degrees Celsius in Doucet; coldest day recorded in Québec.

1943: Federal British Columbia Security Commission dissolved and administration of Enemy Alien internees falls to Department of Labour.

1965: Government agrees to provide new funding for fine art work by Canadian artists, and creates the Art Bank; formula = l% amount of construction contracts for federal buildings.

1980: William Stephenson awarded Order of Canada; ailing Winnipeg-born engineer pioneered digital wireless photo transmission; worked for British intelligence during World War II under the code name Intrepid, and was the personal contact man between Churchill and Roosevelt.

2001: Prime Minister Jean Chrétien the first foreign leader to visit newly elected US President George W. Bush.

2009: Ontario Securities Commission strikes a $77 million settlement with top executives of Research In Motion, maker of the BlackBerry; it was alleged they put in place an improper stock option regime that cost RIM over $100 million.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News