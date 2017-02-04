Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Today In History For February 4th

February 4th

WINNIPEG, MB — Here’s a collection of things that happened Today In History.

February 4th

  • 1960: An addition to Winnipeg’s Marlborough Hotel opens with a 2,000-person “Skyview” ballroom on the top floor.
  • 1952: Three people are killed when a small RCAF plane hits a CBC radio tower in Carman. Three repairmen are also killed after the nearly 600-foot tower coming crashing down.
  • 2004: Mark Zuckerberg launches a little website called “The Facebook” from his Harvard dorm.
  • 1987: Liberace dies from pneumonia due to complications from AIDS.
  • 1974: Newspaper publisher Randolph Hearst’s 19-year-old daughter Patty is kidnapped by the Symbionese Liberation Army from her Berkeley, California apartment.
  • 1906: Astronomer Clyde Tombaugh, who discovered Pluto, is born.
  • 1977: Fleetwood Mac releases their critically acclaimed “Rumours” album.

