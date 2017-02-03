Today In History – February 3rd

WINNIPEG, MB – What year did the Centre Block of the Canadian Parliament Building burn to the ground? In 1947 the temperature was -64, where? And Team Canada plays the USA for Olympic Gold who won? Find all the answers today in history.

1916 – Fire breaks out in the Centre Block of the Parliament Buildings at 8: 50 pm during a debate; by midnight, the main tower is ablaze, yet the clock is still able to strike 12. The gothic Parliamentary Library is saved by a quick-thinking clerk, who closes the iron doors. Seven people die in the blaze: Nova Scotia MP B. B. Law, caught in a telephone booth; Assistant Clerk J. B. LaPlante, who refused to slide down a rope to safety; Mme. Bray and Mme. Morin, guests of the Speaker’s wife, Mme. Sevigny, who went back to fetch their furs and were overcome by smoke; Dominion policeman Alphonse Desjardins, who went back into the inferno after rescuing one MP – he and his nephew and Randolph Fanning were buried when a floor collapsed. The tragedy is widely blamed on German wartime saboteurs; 1, 200 soldiers are sent to guard Parliament Hill, and police arrest a 28-year-old Belgian musician, but nothing is proven. Parliament moves to the Victoria Memorial Museum at the foot of Metcalfe Street, the Commons holding its sessions in the lecture hall, and the Senate, according to a report, is accommodated in the apartment set apart for fossils and extinct leviathans, which has not escaped the notice of certain humourists. The Centre Block is rebuilt in the Gothic revival style, and completed in 1920.

1924 – Toronto Granites win Canada’s second consecutive Olympic gold medal in hockey, defeating the US in the final game, 6-1; an amateur senior team from Toronto, the Granites were Allan Cup champions in 1922 and 1923.

1941 – Government extends compulsory military training from one month to four.

1947 – Thermometers at the airstrip at Snag, Yukon register -64C (-83F), the lowest temperature recorded in Canada; likely the lowest temperature on record in North America; an estimate, since thermometers in use were only graduated to 80 degrees below zero, and the gauges registered below the lowest mark. According to Environment Canada, Gordon Toole, the weather observer at Snag who checked the thermometer that day, said his breath hissed as he was breathing and formed a vapour trail behind him.

1953 – Elizabeth II officially named as Queen of Canada after her coronation.

1966 – Prime Minister Lester Pearson announces the formation of a Royal Commission on the Status of Women, chaired by journalist Florence Bird; will report in 1970 making 167 recommendations aimed at ending sexual inequality in Canada, including paid maternity leave.

1990 – French Canadian heartthrob Roch Voisine wins the best international French-language album award for his album Helene, #1 in France.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News