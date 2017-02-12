Today In History – February 12

WINNIPEG, MB – Today In History in 1999, the United States Senate votes to acquite President Bill Clinton on both articles of impeachment he was facing. Watch the video above to see news clips from that time.

Take a look at what else happened, Today In History:

1906: Dominion Copper issues $5 million share offering.

1917: Prime Minister Robert Laird Borden 1854-1937 arrives in London to sit as a member of the Imperial War Cabinet.

1942: Nine RCAF squadrons (four bomber, four fighter and one coastal) take part in the chase of three German warships in the Channel Dash; the German battle cruisers Scharnhorst and Gneisenau had escaped from Brest after allied air bombings; the Canadian squadrons lose seven planes in the attack.

1970: Three-month-old baby receives Canada’s First successful liver transplant at Montréal’s Notre-Dame Hospital.

1985: Defence Minister Robert Coates resigns after news reports reveal he visited a nightclub featuring nude dancers and prostitutes while on ministry business in West Germany.

1989: Wayne Gretzky sets two more NHL records, his 45th hat trick and his tenth 40 + goal season.

1994: Celine Dion’s single, The Power of Love hits #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; first Québec artist to top the charts.

2004: World Health Organization endorses a Health Canada plan to deal with a potential influenza pandemic.

2010: Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvili loses control of his sled on Curve 16, crashes and is killed travelling at 140 km/hr; at the Whistler Sliding Centre during a training run, shortly before the Vancouver WInter Olympics officially open.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

With files from CanadaChannel