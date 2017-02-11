Today In History – February 11

WINNIPEG, MB – Today In History, Nelson Mandela was released from prison. Watch the video above to see a clip of his release

Here’s what else happened, Today In History:

1870: Second Red River Convention ends, having agreed to elect a council and send a delegation to Ottawa.

1896: Prime Minister Mackenzie Bowell introduces the Manitoba Remedial School Bill, to force Manitoba to restore separate schools; withdrawn on April 16 after no decision.

1913: Hockey leagues make definite return to the six man team from seven men.

1942: Anti-conscription riot breaks out after 10, 000 people rally at the Marché St-Jacques; one of the speakers at the meeting is a young student, Jean Drapeau, later perennial Mayor of Montréal.

1967: Opening of First Canada Winter Games; held for a week in Québec City; inaugurated as part of Canada’s centennial celebrations, the Games for junior athletes will take place in alternate winter and summer venues every two years.

1984: Wayne Gretzky sets NHL short handed season scoring record of 11 goals.

2003: Inderjit Singh Reyat pleads guilty to manslaughter in the 1985 Air India bombing that killed 329 people; sentenced to five years in prison.

2009: Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame inducts Larry Walker and Ernie Whitt.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News