Today In History – February 10th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history, nurses from all over Manitoba return to work, there was unrest in the city of Calgary and the stars of Canadian music came together to record “Tears Are Not Enough”.

Click the video above to go back in history and listen to the song.

1802 – Alexander Mackenzie knighted for achievements in the North West, and for being First to cross the North American continent by land. London, England

1870 – Louis Riel organizes second Provisional Government of Red River.

1908 – Boxing – Canadian Tommy Burns KOs Jack Palmer in 4 rounds to defend his world heavyweight boxing title.

1916 – World War I – An anti-German riot hits Calgary; mob destroys several German-owned businesses; Calgary City Council fires all employees born in countries at war with Canada.

1985 – Music – Group of Canadian superstars called Northern Lights record the song ‘Tears Are Not Enough’ at Manta Sound; contribution by Canadian pop artists to African famine relief; a song written by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance; Adams will perform the song at the Live Aid concert in July 1985.

1991 – Labour – Manitoba Nurses’ Union strike ends.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – YouTube