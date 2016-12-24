Today In History – December 24th

WINNIPEG, MB – Today in history Canada put’s up it’s very first Christmas Tree. A. A. Milne publishes the very first Winnie-the-Pooh book and way back in 1818 the Christmas carol Silent Night, composed by Franz Xaver Gruber, is first sung at the St Nicholas parish church in Oberndorf, Austria.

Click on the video above to watch and listen to Bing Crosby performing Silent Night.

In 1781 – Friedrich von Riedesel erects Canada’s First Christmas tree for the garrison in Fort Sorel. Sorel, Québec

In 1864 – Opening of Montreal’s Victoria Skating Rink, located between Stanley and Drummond Streets just below St. Catherine Street. The rink had an ice surface of 10,000 square feet, which eventually became the standard for hockey rinks in North America. It had a long gallery for spectators all the way around the ice, and was lit by five thousand gas jets, set in globes of coloured glass. It hosted the first Stanley Cup finals in 1893, won by the AAA. The Rink was demolished in the 1920s.

In 1906 – Canadian physicist and inventor Reginald Fessenden makes the world’s first public radio broadcast, the first transmission of what is known as amplitude modulation (or AM radio, and the first broadcast of music from his station near Boston on Christmas Eve; featuring his wife singing Handel’s Largo and Fessenden himself playing O Holy Night on his violin to sailors on ships in the Atlantic and Caribbean; also sings carols, reads the Bible.

In 1925 – A.A. Milne publishes first Winnie-the-Pooh book; the hero of the story was based on a pet bear named Winnipeg (Winnie for short) donated by a Canadian soldier to the London zoo during World War I.

In 1948 – Canada formally recognizes the state of Israel.

In 1989 – The House of Commons approves North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) after bitter two-week debate and closure.

-Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photos – YouTube and canadachannel.ca