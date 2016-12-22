Today In History – December 22

Winnipeg, MB – Today in history in 1859, The Nor’Wester in Winnipeg publishes their first issue, and becomes the first newspaper published on the Canadian Prairies.

Take a look at some of the other big events that happened Today In History:

1807: US passes Embargo Act to stop all trade with foreign ports; to retaliate against Napoleon’s decrees and British blockade.

1850: Henry Budd ordained as a deacon in St. Andrew’s Church, Fort Garry; First Aboriginal Anglican minister.

1916: Montreal annexes the north island villages of Bordeaux and Cartierville, named in the honor of Sir George-Étienne Cartier.

1924: Babe Dye of the NHL’s Toronto St. Patricks scores 5 goals as his team beats the Boston Bruins 10-2.

1932: Great Depression – Alberta Relief Commission prepares Christmas dinner for 3,000 homeless men in Calgary.

1960: First Aluminum Christmas trees go on sale in Canada.

1967: Justice Minister Pierre Trudeau, in presenting his Omnibus Bill reforming the Criminal Code, tells the House of Commons that “There is no place for the state in the bedrooms of the nation.”

1972: Canadian folk singer Joni Mitchell receives a gold record for her album, For the Roses; includes the single, You Turn Me on, I’m a Radio.

1987: Canada beats Finland 4-1 to win First-ever gold medal at the annual Izvestia hockey tournament.

1996: Brett Hull becomes the 24th player in NHL history to score 500 goals when he notches a hat trick in the St. Louis Blues’ 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings; joined Hall of Famer Bobby Hull as the only father-son combination to score 500 goals apiece.

2003: CIBC to pay US$80 million over allegations it aided and abetted accounting fraud at the energy trading company, Enron Corp; as part of a settlement with US and Canadian regulators.

2010: Supreme Court of Canada upholds the right of the provinces to regulate in-vitro fertilization; also rules Ottawa within its rights in banning cloning and human hybrids.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News