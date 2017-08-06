Today In History – August 6th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.
August 6th
- 1919: Victoria Beach officially incorporated as a Manitoba municipality.
- 1992: Assiniboine Park’s Winnie the Bear statue is unveiled and dedicated to the children of the world.
- 1996: NASA says a meteorite believed to be from Mars pointed to life existing long ago on the red planet.
- 1991: The World Wide Web goes online as creator Tim Berners-Lee releases specs for his idea.
- 1928: Andy Warhol is born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
—MyToba News
Photo – Screenshot