Today In History – August 6th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

August 6th

  • 1919: Victoria Beach officially incorporated as a Manitoba municipality.
  • 1992: Assiniboine Park’s Winnie the Bear statue is unveiled and dedicated to the children of the world.
  • 1996: NASA says a meteorite believed to be from Mars pointed to life existing long ago on the red planet.
  • 1991: The World Wide Web goes online as creator Tim Berners-Lee releases specs for his idea.
  • 1928: Andy Warhol is born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

