Today In History – August 6th

August 6th

1919: Victoria Beach officially incorporated as a Manitoba municipality.

1992: Assiniboine Park’s Winnie the Bear statue is unveiled and dedicated to the children of the world.

1996: NASA says a meteorite believed to be from Mars pointed to life existing long ago on the red planet.

1991: The World Wide Web goes online as creator Tim Berners-Lee releases specs for his idea.

1928: Andy Warhol is born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

