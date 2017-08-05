Today In History – August 5

WINNIPEG, MB – Today In History in 1871, St. Boniface General Hospital was started by Sister Ste. Thérèse of the Grey Nuns.

Take a look at what else happened today in history!

1889: Joseph Martin pledges himself to abolish the official use of the French language in Manitoba.

1914: Canada entered World War One alongside the British Empire, one day after Germany invaded Belgium.

1928: Canadian Olympic track team of Bobbie Rosenfeld, Ethel Smith, Myrtle Cook and Jane Bell win the gold medal in 4x100m relay at the Amsterdam Olympics.

1940: RCMP arrests Montreal Mayor Camilien Houde for sedition due to his anti-conscription rhetoric; advised Québec men not to take part in the compulsory National Registration; because of his fascist sympathies he will be interned at Camp Petawawa for the rest of the war under the War Measures Act.

1961: NFL Chicago Bears beat the CFL Montreal Alouettes, 34-16, in a summer exhibition game.

1986: Canada adopts sanctions against South Africa for its apartheid policies; includes bans on air links, new bank loans and government contracts with majority-owned South African companies.

2005: CN Rail freight trail derails about 30 km north of Squamish, sending 9 cars plunging into the Cheakamus River canyon and causing a toxic spill; one car contained about 51,000 liters of highly corrosive sodium hydroxide.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

With files from Canada Channel