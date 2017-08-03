Today in History – August 3rd

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history the Manitoba Government apologizes for its 1956 actions, Alexander Graham Bell tries the first phone call in Canada and companies spend more money in digital advertising than in newspapers in Canada.

1751 – Bartholemew Green brings the first printing press in Canada to Halifax but dies before he can establish the business; the press is taken over by John Bushell, who becomeds printer of the Halifax Gazette.

1871 – James Morris signs Treaty No. 1 (Stone Fort Treaty) at Lower Fort Garry on behalf of Queen Victoria with the Saulteaux, Swampy Crees (Red River) and Chippewas; the Crown agrees to furnish livestock, farming equipment and schooling in exchange for ceding title to tracts of land.

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell holds the world’s first definitive telephone tests, and makes the first intelligible telephone call from building to building, at Mount Pleasant, near Brantford; in a one-way transmission, he hears his uncle David Bell recite Hamlet’s ‘to be or not to be…’

1954 – The Crewcuts hit song, Sh-Boom, stays at #1 on the Billboard pop music list; the Toronto group are pioneers of rock and roll.

2000 – Justice – RCMP files charges against Michael Calce, a 16-year-old Montréal hacker using the handle “Mafiaboy”; arrested for bringing down several major commercial websites, including CNN.com, Amazon.com, eBay and Yahoo, using denial-of-service attacks which cost the companies more than a billion dollars. He pleads guilty on January 18, 2001.

2000 – Canadian Navy sailors drop from helicopters and take over the GTS Katie, a private American freighter, that held 3 Canadian soldiers and $250 million in military equipment that was being returned from Kosovo. The freighter had refused to dock over a payment dispute.

2006 – Military – Taliban ambush kills four soldiers of the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry regiment: Sgt. Vaughn Ingram, Cpl. Bryce Keller, Cpl. Christopher Reid, and Pte. Kevin Dallaire.

2010 – Manitoba government apologizes for its 1956 actions in moving members of the Sayisi Dene band in 1956 from their north-central homeland and relocating them to a Churhcill community where they were unable to pursue their traditional lifestyle.

2011 – Online advertising revenues push the Web past daily newspapers as the second largest ad revenue source in Canada, after TV; according to a study by the Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News