Today in History – August 31st

Kevin Klein
August 31st

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history a riot breaks out in Winnipeg, Bryan Adams owns the American airwaves, and Much Much hits the air.

1883 – Andrew Armour and Thomas Braden publish the first issue of their Calgary Herald, Mining and Ranch Advocate and General Advertiser newspaper; a four pager published, edited and typeset from a tiny hand-press in a tent on the banks of the Elbow River; one year subscription available for $3.00 (in advance); today’s Calgary Herald.

1896 – First motion picture in Toronto is screened at Robinson’s Musee at 81 Yonge Street.

1955 – Placard-carrying mob of Ukrainian-Canadian nationalists punch and kick four RCMP plain-clothes officers at Winnipeg airport, thinking they are part of a visiting delegation of Soviet farming experts; Mounties, Winnipeg city police and the railway police stop a potential riot; Soviets put under protective guard in a downtown hotel.

1971 – Alberta Election – Peter Lougheed leads Progressive Conservatives to majority victory in Alberta provincial election over the Social Credit government under Harry Strom; upsetting 36 years of Socred rule.

1984 – MuchMusic TV channel first airs.

1985 – Bryan Adams’ hit single, ‘Summer of ’69’, peaks at #5 on the Billboard pop chart.

1988 – Canada-US Free Trade Agreement becomes law

