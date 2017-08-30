Today in History – August 30th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history Miles McDonnell arrives at the Forks in 1812, the Manitoba Liquor Commission was fined and a Blue Bomber sets a CFL record.

1812 – Miles Macdonnell, Lord Selkirk’s agent and a former soldier, arrives with the First Red River Settlers, mostly Scottish, at the confluence of the Red River and Assiniboine River, to found the Red River Settlement. As First Governor of Assiniboia, his duty is to establish the colony on land acquired by Selkirk from the Hudson’s Bay Company; he builds Fort Douglas near the North West Company’s Fort Gibraltar. The Red River Colony will be destroyed in a feud with the Norwesters in 1815, but will be re-established by Selkirk in 1817.

1873 – George French forms First detachment of North-West Mounted Police with 150 recruits in Winnipeg.

1971 – Peter Lougheed leads Progressive Conservatives to power in Alberta; wins a majority, defeating Harry Strom’s Social Credit Party, which had governed for 36 years.

1972 – Winnipeg Blue Bombers Mack Herron sets CFL record with 120 yard kickoff return.

1976 – Manitoba Liquor Commission fined $300,000 for violating federal wage and price controls; first case of provincial agency fined under controls.

1990 – Brian Mulroney appoints five new Senators to break GST & UI logjams in the Senate; standings 32 PCs, 52 Liberals; Pat Carney (former MP for Vancouver Centre and Minister of International Trade), Mario Beaulieu (Montréal businessman who headed 1988 PC campaign in Québec), Nancy Teed (NB PC organizer), Gerald Comeau (former MP from Nova Scotia), Consiglio di Nino (President of Cabot Trust and former PC fundraiser from Toronto).

Kevin Klein, MyToba News