Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Today in History – August 30th

Kevin Klein
Posted: August 30th at 1:00pm Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history Miles McDonnell arrives at the Forks in 1812, the Manitoba Liquor Commission was fined and a Blue Bomber sets a CFL record.

1812 – Miles Macdonnell, Lord Selkirk’s agent and a former soldier, arrives with the First Red River Settlers, mostly Scottish, at the confluence of the Red River and Assiniboine River, to found the Red River Settlement. As First Governor of Assiniboia, his duty is to establish the colony on land acquired by Selkirk from the Hudson’s Bay Company; he builds Fort Douglas near the North West Company’s Fort Gibraltar. The Red River Colony will be destroyed in a feud with the Norwesters in 1815, but will be re-established by Selkirk in 1817.

1873 – George French forms First detachment of North-West Mounted Police with 150 recruits in Winnipeg.

1971 – Peter Lougheed leads Progressive Conservatives to power in Alberta; wins a majority, defeating Harry Strom’s Social Credit Party, which had governed for 36 years.

1972 – Winnipeg Blue Bombers Mack Herron sets CFL record with 120 yard kickoff return.

1976 – Manitoba Liquor Commission fined $300,000 for violating federal wage and price controls; first case of provincial agency fined under controls.

1990 – Brian Mulroney appoints five new Senators to break GST & UI logjams in the Senate; standings 32 PCs, 52 Liberals; Pat Carney (former MP for Vancouver Centre and Minister of International Trade), Mario Beaulieu (Montréal businessman who headed 1988 PC campaign in Québec), Nancy Teed (NB PC organizer), Gerald Comeau (former MP from Nova Scotia), Consiglio di Nino (President of Cabot Trust and former PC fundraiser from Toronto).

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Tags:
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Today In History – August 28th
Today In History – August 27th
Today In History – August 26
Today in History – August 24th

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.