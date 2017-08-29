Today in History – August 29th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history a Winnipeg sports team wins a Gold Medal at the Olympics, PEI removes its ban on cars and Winnipeg historian, Charles Napier dies.

1832 – The Bank of Nova Scotia, chartered March 30, 1832, opens for business in the John Romans’ Building located at the corner of Granville & Duke streets in Halifax, its first location. The original staff consisted of: Cashier (COO) James Forman: and Tellers Alexander Paul, Benjamin Carlile; and Messenger James Maxwell.

1904 – Canada does not send a team to the opening of the third modern Olympic Games in St Louis. Canadians will win four gold medals: Êtienne Desmarteau in weight throwing, George Lyon in golf, the Winnipeg Shamrocks in lacrosse, and the Galt, Ontario team for soccer.

1905 – Sod turning ceremony at Carberry for the main line of the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway to Prince Rupert, BC.

1907 – The south cantilever arm of the Québec Bridge 11 km above Québec City twists and collapses during construction, falling 46 metres into St. Lawrence River; over 75 workers are killed, 11 injured in Canada’s worst bridge disaster; the dead included 33 Mohawk steel workers from the Caughnawaga reserve. Faulty design and work by American engineer Theodore Cooper are blamed. The bridge is rebuilt but the centre span falls into the river as it is being raised on September 11, 1916, killing another 13 people. When the centre span is finally in place on September 20, 1917, the Québec Bridge will be the world’s longest cantilever bridge, and the largest bridge in the world.

1919 – Prince Edward Island Assembly removes its ban on automobile traffic after eleven years of no cars; the act was passed on March 26, 1908; for 11 years PEI was the only place in North America where it was illegal to drive a car.

1922 – Radio station CFAC goes on the air with Calgary’s Salvation Army band in concert; First privately-owned station between Winnipeg and Vancouver.

1936 – Charles Napier Bell dies in Winnipeg; pioneer and historian, wrote several books on Manitoba history, and was president of the Historical and Scientific Society of Manitoba.

1991 – Manitoba’s aboriginal justice inquiry says legal system systematically discriminates against Canadian natives; recommends universal self-government and separate justice system run by natives.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – Pinterest