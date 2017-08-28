Today In History – August 28th

WINNIPEG, MB – Check out some of the cool stuff that happened Today In History…

1837 Worcester sauce is first produced.

1963 200,000 people participate in a peaceful civil rights rally, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial.

1965 Bob Dylan is booed for playing electric guitar at a concert in New York’s Forest Hills.

1965 The first Subway sandwich shop opens in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

1976 “(I’m A) Stand By My Woman Man” by Ronnie Milsap peaks at No. 1.

1981 John Hinckley Jr. pleads not guilty in attempt to kill President Ronald Reagan.

1982 The first Gay Games are held in San Francisco.

1986 Tina Turner receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2001 “No More Drama” album by Mary J. Blige is released.

And today is…Chinese Valentine’s Day, Crackers Over The Keyboard Day, Motorist Consideration Monday, National Bow Tie Day, National Cherry Turnovers Day, Race Your Mouse Around the Icons Day, Radio Commercials Day & Red Wine Day.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File