Today In History – August 27th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.
August 27th
- 1980: The Winnipeg Tribune shuts down after 90-years in the newspaper game.
- 1909: Mike Pidhorney is hanged in The Peg after being found insane and guilty of slashing a co-worker’s throat.
- 2008: Barack Obama becomes the first black person to be nominated by a major party for president of the United States.
- 1990: Musician Stevie Ray Vaughan dies
—MyToba News
Photo – Screenshot