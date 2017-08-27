Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Today In History – August 27th

MyToba
August 27th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

August 27th

  • 1980: The Winnipeg Tribune shuts down after 90-years in the newspaper game.
  • 1909: Mike Pidhorney is hanged in The Peg after being found insane and guilty of slashing a co-worker’s throat.
  • 2008: Barack Obama becomes the first black person to be nominated by a major party for president of the United States.
  • 1990: Musician Stevie Ray Vaughan dies

Photo – Screenshot

