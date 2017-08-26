Today In History – August 26

WINNIPEG, MB – Today in history in 1918, the Canadian Corps successfully attacked the Hindenburg Line and penetrated German defenses, continuing the allied advance started at Amiens.

Here’s what else happened, Today in history:

1881: First CPR train steams into Winnipeg over the Red River Bridge.

1925: Edward S. Rogers, Sr sells the world’s first alternating-current tubes, made in his Toronto factory; his invention makes possible plug-in batteryless radios. The call letters of his new radio station, CFRB, stand for ‘Rogers Batteryless’.

1951: Canadian railways adopt the Uniform Code of Operating Rules for train operation purposes.

1962: Canadian Amateur Hockey Association approves Father David Bauer’s proposal to build a Canadian Olympic Hockey team, instead of sending club teams off to represent Canada; in 1965 a permanent national team for Canada will be established.

1982: NASA launches Canada’s Anik-D1 communications satellite (mass 730 kg) aboard a Delta rocket.

2000: Sponsorship Scandal – Minister of Public Works Alfonso Gagliano criticized for giving contracts to a firm that employs his son.

2014: 3G Capital, US owner of Burger King, announces an $11.4 merger agreement with Tim Hortons; plans to relocate its HQ to Canada to take advantage of lower tax rates; Canada’s Competition Bureau will approve the deal in October.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

With files from CanadaChannel.ca