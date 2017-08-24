Today in History – August 24th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history Winnipeg businessman, Izzy Asper, buys a newspaper chain and the first NHL player to go to jail for a penalty on the ice.

1870 – Red River Rebellion – Colonel Garnet Wolseley’s troops occupy Fort Garry and raise the Union Jack soon after.

1870 – Red River Insurrection ends as Louis Riel flees south with other members of his government as Gaarnet Wolseley’s troops occupy Fort Garry; he is warned to lie low for a time.

1877 – Alexander Graham Bell obtains Canadian telephone patent.

1972 – Gordie Howe and Jean Beliveau inducted into the International Hockey Hall of Fame.

1988 – Minnesota North Stars hockey player Dino Ciccarelli sentenced to 24 hours in jail and a $1,000 fine for assault; released after two hours; First NHL player to be jailed for a penalty on ice; hit Luke Richardson of the Toronto Maple Leafs over the head twice with a hockey stick.

1990 – Gulf War – Brian Mulroney orders destroyers Athabascan, Terra Nova and supply ship Protecteur with 934 personnel to the Persian Gulf to participate in the blockade of Iraq over its invasion of Kuwait three weeks earlier.

1999 – Conrad Black announces plans to sell the Southam Inc. chain and the National Post newspaper to Izzy Asper’s CanWest Global.

2014 – First issue of Action Comics #1, featuring the first appearance of Superman, created by Toronto’s Joe Shuster, sells for $3.5 million on eBay.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Photo – Pinterest