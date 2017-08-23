Today In History – August 23rd

WINNIPEG, MB – Some pretty cool and interesting stuff happened Today In History…

1835 Red River settlers protest Hudson’s Bay Company monopoly and high prices.

1922 Winnipeg Free Press reports the following as evidence of rapid mail delivery: a letter mailed August 10, 1922 at 8:30 p.m. in Manchester, England is received in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba on August 21, 1922 at 5:30 p.m. (10 days, 21 hours).

1969 “A Boy Named Sue” by Johnny Cash peaks at No. 1.

1973 A botched bank robbery begins in Stockholm, Sweden, that devolves into a hostage situation. The psychological state of the hostages identifying and sympathizing with their captors was later termed the “Stockholm Syndrome.”

1974 John Lennon reports seeing a UFO in New York City.

1987 Robert Jarvik and Marilyn Mach vos Savant are married. The event is called the “Union of Great Minds” since Savant had an IQ of 228 and Jarvik was the inventor of the artificial heart.

1999 Montel Williams announces at a press conference that he has MS.

2000 51 million people tune in to watch the finale episode of “Survivor,” during which Richard Hatch was named the million-dollar winner.

2010 Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren’s divorce becomes final.

2012 Lance Armstrong announces he would not contest the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency charges of doping against him.

2014 Actress Angelina Jolie (39) weds actor and film producer Brad Pitt (50) in Correns, France.

Today is…Day For The Remembrance of The Slave Trade & Its Abolition, Ride the Wind Day & Valentino Day.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – IMDb