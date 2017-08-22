Today in History – August 22nd

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history, what would become the Calgary Stampede began, a major earthquake hit British Columbia and Tom Cochrane has the Number One song in the USA. Do you know what song it is? Find out below.

1884 – Founding of the Calgary and District Agricultural Society; to promote the district’s crops and the promise of the Calgary region by means of an annual exhibition; the 1885 fair was disrupted by the North West Rebellion, but it was held successfully in 1886; forerunner of the Calgary Stampede.

1944 – German U-boats torpedo and cripple Canadian-manned aircraft carrier HMCS Nabob off Norway.

1949 – A Magnitude 8.1 earthquake, Canada’s largest since the 1700 Cascadia event, hits the west coast of British Columbia; occurred on the Queen Charlotte Fault, Canada’s equivalent of the San Andreas Fault, at the boundary between the Pacific and North American plates that runs underwater along the west coast of the Queen Charlotte Islands. The shaking was so severe on Haida Gwai that cows were knocked off their feet, and people could not stand up. Chimneys toppled, and an oil tank at Cumshewa Inlet collapsed. On the mainland at Terrace, BC, the quake bounced around cars. A wintness said standing on the street was “like being on the heaving deck of a ship at sea”. In Prince Rupert, windows were shattered and buildings swayed.

1964 – Beatles give their First Canadian concert in Empire Stadium before 20,000 fans; hosted by DJ Red Robinson and broadcast live over radio station CKNW; play songs from their new album Something New; top ticket price $5.25; police cut concert short after 27 minutes, fearing a riot; bootlegged tapes of the show widely distributed.

1986 – Musicfest rock festival opens at a park in the north end of Montréal, featuring James Brown, Huey Lewis and the News and Elton John; a financial disaster – only 160,000 people attend in 11 days, less than the 270,000 needed to break even.

1991 – Canadian rocker Tom Cochrane’s hit single Life Is A Highway peaks at #6 on the Billboard pop chart.

2008 – Ontario officials confirm an outbreak of listeriois that claimed 22 lives across Canada;linked to recall of deli meats produced at a Maple Leaf Foods plant.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News