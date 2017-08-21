Today In History – August 21st

WINNIPEG, MB – Here’s some cool stuff that happened Today In History…

1775 Benedict Arnold begins the second wing of the American invasion of Canada.

1841 A patent for venetian blinds is issued to John Hampton.

1871 Manitoba Lieutenant Governor Adams Archibald negotiates Treaty #2 (Manitoba Post Treaty) in Southern Manitoba with Chippewa (Ojibway) of the Souris and Assiniboine River watersheds.

1897 Oldsmobile opens for business.

1919 Manitoba’s court system is overwhelmed by divorce cases, most involving returning veterans who found their wives had been unfaithful.

1979 “Starsky & Hutch” last airs in its regular run.

1993 NASA loses contact with Mars Observer.

2010 Actor and director Stephen Moyer (41) weds actress Anna Paquin (28) from Winnipeg at a private estate in Malibu.

Today is…Cupcake Day, Great Eclipse, Spumoni Day, Poet’s Day & Senior Citizen’s Day

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – IMDb

