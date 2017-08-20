Today In History – August 20th

MyToba
Posted: August 20th at 2:00pm Featured, LIFE

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

August 20th

  • 1992: CRTC approves sale of Moffat Communication’s KY58 and 92 Citi to Rogers.
  • 1959: Polo Park Shopping Centre officially opens on the city’s old racetrack site.
  • 1866: United States civil war is declared over by President Andrew Johnson.
  • 1992: Rockstar Sting weds Trudie Styler in England.
  • 2012: Comedienne Phyllis Diller dies.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , ,
Related Posts
Today In History – August 13th
Today In History – August 6th
Today In History – July 29th
Today In History – July 9th

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.