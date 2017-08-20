Today In History – August 20th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.
August 20th
- 1992: CRTC approves sale of Moffat Communication’s KY58 and 92 Citi to Rogers.
- 1959: Polo Park Shopping Centre officially opens on the city’s old racetrack site.
- 1866: United States civil war is declared over by President Andrew Johnson.
- 1992: Rockstar Sting weds Trudie Styler in England.
- 2012: Comedienne Phyllis Diller dies.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File