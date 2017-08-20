Today In History – August 20th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

August 20th

1992: CRTC approves sale of Moffat Communication’s KY58 and 92 Citi to Rogers.

1959: Polo Park Shopping Centre officially opens on the city’s old racetrack site.

1866: United States civil war is declared over by President Andrew Johnson.

1992: Rockstar Sting weds Trudie Styler in England.

2012: Comedienne Phyllis Diller dies.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File