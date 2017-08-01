Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Today in History – August 1st

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history the Manitoba Government decides to abolish the dual school system, Prince Albert raises coffee from 5 cents to 6 cents, and a herd of circus elephants stampede down Jasper Avenue in Edmonton.

1834 – The Emancipation Act comes into effect, outlawing slavery in the British Empire, including British North America; estimated 770,280 slaves become free; 30 years before it was outlawed in the US, after the Union victory in the Civil War.

1837 – Queen Victoria proclaimed Queen in Canada.

1885 – Louis Riel found guilty of treason and sentenced to death; defense’s plea of insanity not believed by Anglo-Saxon, Protestant jury.

1889 – The Manitoba government announces its decision to abolish the dual school system.

1926 – A herd of escaped circus elephants stampedes down Jasper Avenue in Edmonton.

1941 – Wartime rationing forces the Prince Albert Restaurant Association to raise coffee prices from 5¢ cents/cup to 6¢ cents/cup.

1957 – The US and Canada reach agreement to create NORAD – the North American Air Defense Command – to meet the threat from Soviet bombers; formal agreement signed May 12, 1958. Washington, DC.

1976 – The 21st Olympic games at Montréal close after 16 days of events attended by 3.3 million spectators; Soviet Union takes 49 gold, 41 silver and 35 bronze to top the standings; East Germany pushes the US into third place; apparently fueled by steroid use, they win 40 gold, double their total in Munich. This harms Canada, which wins only 5 silver and 6 bronze medals, becoming the first host nation in the history of the modern Games not to win a gold. Canada’s Silver: Greg Joy, high jump; John Wood, 500 metres, canoeing; Michel Vaillancourt, Grand Prix equestrian jumping; Cheryl Gibson, 400 metre individual medley, swimming; Stephen Pickell, Graham Smith, Clay Evans, Gary MacDonald, 4×100-metre medley relay. Canada’s Bronze: Nancy Garapick (2), 100 and 200-metre backstroke; Becky Smith, 400-metre individual medley; Shannon Smith, 400-metre freestyle; Gail Amundrud, Barbara Clark, Becky Smith, Anne Jardin, 4×100-metre freestyle relay, swimming Wendy Hogg, Robin Corsiglia, Susan Sloan, Anne Jardin, 4×100-metre medley relay.

