Today In History – August 19

WINNIPEG, MB – Today in history in 1942, 900 Canadian troops were killed, and 1,874 wounded in a raid on the port of Dieppe in a test of Germany’s Fortress Europe, and in the hopes of capturing a working Enigma cipher machine. It ended up being the costliest day of the war for Canada.

Here’s what else happened, Today in History:

1913: Thousands of young men travel west from the Maritimes to help bring in a record breaking harvest on prairie farms; railroads charge only a penny a mile; estimated 40,000 men placed by farmers’ organizations.

1935: Maritimers swelter through record heat wave; Nova Scotia has its warmest day on record – 38.3 degrees Celsius; also Prince Edward Island’s warmest day, at 38.7 degrees Celsius.

1940: World War II – Start of national registration of all men between 14 and 60 years old.

1957: Robert Bédard wins the Canadian Tennis Championship.

1972: Hamilton Tiger Cats Tommy Joe Coffey catches his second football of a game against the CFL Montréal Alouettes, and number 632 of his career; passes 10,000 yard mark, setting an all-pro record for pass receptions.

1992: Canadian Panel on Violence Against Women issues report urging more funds for shelters and counselors for abused women and children.

2011: First Air 737-200 crashes into a small hillside near the High Arctic community of Resolute, killing 12 and injuring three.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

With files from CanadaChannel.ca

Photo – YouTube