Today In History – August 18th

Hal Anderson
WINNIPEG, MB – Here’s some of what happened Today In History…

1872 The first mail-order catalog is published by Montgomery Ward; it was a single sheet of paper.

1875  North West Mounted Police start to build an NWMP post on the site of the city of Calgary.

1956 “Don’t Be Cruel” / “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley peaks at No. 1.

1960 “The Pill,” the first commercially produced oral contraceptives, is marketed by the G.D. Searle Company.

1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair closes with Jimi Hendrix and Band of Gypsys as the final act.

1992 Kurt Cobain & Courtney Love have a baby girl, Frances Bean Cobain.

1997 Patrick Swayze receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2011 The West Memphis Three are released from prison after 18 years in imprisonment.

Today is…Bad Poetry Day, Birth Control Pills Day, Mail Order Catalog Day, Men’s Grooming Day, Fajita Day & Serendipity Day

