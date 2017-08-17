Today in History – August 17th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history Ontario Schools can no longer teach French, Stan McKay of Winnipeg makes history, and The Beatles play Maple Leaf Gardens.

1875 – Cornerstone of First Winnipeg City Hall is laid.

1904 – Canadian entrepreneur Gordon McGregor, owner of the Walkerville Wagon Works, near Windsor, Ontario, signs an agreement with Henry Ford’s Detroit company to create the Ford Motor Company of Canada, to manufacture and sell Ford automobiles in Canada and all parts of the British Empire, except Great Britain and Ireland; the new company converts McGregor’s wagon works into a two-cars-a-day Ford Model C assembly line, and rolls out the first vehicle in in late September. The Company’s first export sales are to Calcutta, India.

1912 – Ontario Department of Instruction issues Circular No. 17; bans the teaching of the French language in Ontario schools past grade one.

1948 – Ernest Manning’s Social Credit Party wins a fourth consecutive majority in Alberta.

1965 – Beatles play Maple Leaf Gardens; Toronto Telegram reviewer says, “The Beatles whipped Toronto’s teens into ecstatic frenzy last night in two wild 30 minute performances.”

1969 – Terrorism in Canada – FLQ bomb explodes in a Ministry of Labour office in Montreal.

1990 – The Canadian Army replaces the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) at the Kanesatake Mohawk reserve barricades, at the request of Québec Premier Robert Bourassa. Corporal Marcel Lemay of the SQ, was killed by the protesters onJuly 11.

1992 – Stan McKay, a Cree from north of Winnipeg, is elected the First aboriginal Moderator of the United Church of Canada.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News