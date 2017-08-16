Today in History – August 16th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history The King of Rock n Roll, Elvis Presley, died at his home, Bryan Adams had the number one song in North America and in 1971 Nova Scotia was hit with Hurricane Beth.

1869 – Governor William Mactavish writes to the Government of Canada, warning that a survey of Red River will cause trouble.

1933 – Six hour riot breaks out at the Willowvale Park (now Christie Pits) baseball diamond between the Anglo-Canadian Pit Gang (also called the Swastika-Club) and the a group of young men and boys, who were mostly Jewish with some Italians and Ukrainians after the Pit Gang displays a Nazi swastika. The Jewish youths at the game tried to capture the the display, violence broke out and scores were injured in the six hour riot.

1966 – George Chuvalo becomes Canadian heavyweight boxing champion.

1971 – Hurricane Beth slams into coast of Nova Scotia, dumping 296 mm of rain and doing serious damage.

1974 – Cindy Nicholas crosses Lake Ontario in 15 hours, 18 minutes, breaking the old record by nearly three hours; native of Scarborough, Ontario.

1977 – At the age of just 40-years-old, Elvis Presley died in his Memphis home. His home, Graceland, remains one of the most visited sites in North America.

1980 – Lois Wilson elected the First woman Moderator of the United Church of Canada.

1991 – Bryan Adams hit (Everything I Do) I Do It for You stays at #1 on the Billboard charts for the fifth straight week.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News