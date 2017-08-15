Today in History – August 15th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history Manitoba and Ontario start a fight over where the border will be, and the Stampeders move into McMahon Stadium, which took only 103 days to build.

1816 – Lord Selkirk captures Fort William with his private army of discharged veterans and Swiss mercenaries of the De Meuron Regiment; arrests William McGillivray and other Norwesters for Seven Oaks Massacre, and sends them to trial in Montréal, on charges of high-treason, conspiracy and murder.

1822 – Census shows Upper Canada has 120,000 inhabitants, Lower Canada 500,000.

1881 – Macdonald Government’s “Act to provide for the extension of the boundaries of the Province of Manitoba” (44 V, c14); goes into effect; extended the eastern boundary of Manitoba to a “line drawn due north from where the westerly boundary of the province of Ontario intersects the boundary dividing Canada from the United States”. The Governments of Manitoba and the Dominion understood that Manitoba’s eastern boundary lay near Port Arthur (Thunder Bay). The Government of Ontario, on the other hand, felt that her boundary did not end until the western most reaches of the Lake of the Woods, near Rat Portage (Kenora). A war over control of the territory will last until August 11, 1884, when the Queen’s Privy Council awards the entire parcel of land to Ontario.

1914 – Panama Canal officially opens; competitor to CPR for trans Pacific trade.

1940 – Canada now guarding 8,000 German prisoners of war in various POWcamps across the country.

1945 – Today proclaimed VJ Day by the Allies, a day after Japan agreed to surrender unconditionally; marks the end of the Second World War; over a million Canadians fought in the conflict and 42,000 were killed.

1960 – Calgary Stampeders move into McMahon Stadium; built in only 103 days.

1988 – Marathon swimmer Vicki Keith becomes the first person to swim across Lake Superior. In less than two months, the 27-year-old swimming instructor from Kingston, will crossed lakes Erie, Huron, Michigan and Superior and Ontario, and raise over $200,000 for Variety Village during her Great Lakes Marathon.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News