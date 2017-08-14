banner20

Today In History – August 14th

Hal Anderson
Posted: 19 seconds ago

WINNIPEG, MB – Here are some of the more interesting happenings from Today In History, August 14th…

1913 Severe storm sweeps across the prairies, damaging crops and buildings and killing several people.

1923 “Felix The Cat” debuts in comics.

1945 President Truman announces that Japan had surrendered unconditionally, ending WWII.

1958 Winnipeg Blue Bombers defeat Edmonton Eskimos 29-21 in front of 18,000 spectators in the first CFL game – Bombers went on to win the Grey Cup in the inaugural CFL season.

1965 Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe” hits #1.

1980 People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is incorporated.

1997 Timothy McVeigh is formally sentenced to death for the Oklahoma City bombing.

2003 United Church of Canada votes to approve same-sex marriage.

Today is…International Rosé Day, Creamsicle Day, Navajo Code Talkers Day, Spirit of ‘45 Day & V-J Day.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File

 

