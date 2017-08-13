banner20

Today In History – August 13th

Posted: August 13th at 1:30pm

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.

August 13th

  • 1968: Winnipeg musician Tal Bachman is born.
  • 1969: Winnipeg rockers The Guess Who record the #1 hit single American Woman.
  • 1977: Randy Bachman splits with BTO.
  • 1912: Construction begins on Laura Secord School, which was designed to hold 1,100 students– a record at the time.
  • 1868: Canadian Prime Minister Wilfred Laurier weds Zoe Lafontaine in Montreal.

