Today In History – August 13th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a look at things that happened Today in History, both here and abroad.
August 13th
- 1968: Winnipeg musician Tal Bachman is born.
- 1969: Winnipeg rockers The Guess Who record the #1 hit single American Woman.
- 1977: Randy Bachman splits with BTO.
- 1912: Construction begins on Laura Secord School, which was designed to hold 1,100 students– a record at the time.
- 1868: Canadian Prime Minister Wilfred Laurier weds Zoe Lafontaine in Montreal.
—MyToba News
Photo – Screenshot