Today In History: August 12

WINNIPEG, MB – Today in History in 2011, Canada imposes new round of economic sanctions on North Korea, after the sinking of a South Korean navy ship in March 2010.

Here’s what else happened, Today in History!

1768: Imperial order-in-council confirms border between Canada and New York.

1889: Imperial Statute defines boundaries of Ontario and Manitoba in accordance with the Canada (Ontario Boundary) Act, 1889, which extended the province west to the Lake of the Woods and north to the Albany River.

1909: Gun battle erupts in Fort William between Canadian Pacific Railway police and striking, non-unionized freight-handlers, mostly from Greece and Italy; the riot act is read and the militia called out; the Royal Canadian Mounted Rifles are also brought in from Winnipeg to quell the disturbance.

1918: Private Thomas Dinesen of the 42nd Battalion Québec Regiment (Royal Highlanders of Canada) single-handedly captures 2 km of strongly defended enemy trenches during 10 hours of hand-to-hand fighting; kills 12 Germans with grenade and bayonet.

1950: NFL New York Giants beat CFL Ottawa Roughriders 27-6 in a summer exhibition game; first international game played by an NFL team.

1981: Air traffic controllers resume full operations after Ottawa sets up a fact-finding team to investigate problems involving US flights due to the firing of striking US controllers.

2003: Canadian scientific satellite “SCISAT” launched from Vandenberg air force base; mission was to observe the depletion of the ozone layer around the Arctic Circle and examine what factors, besides CFC’s, were responsible for that depletion.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

With files from Canada Channel