Today In History – August 11th

WINNIPEG, MB – Happy Friday! Here are some of the events from Today In History that caught my eye…

1576 Martin Frobisher first sights the Baffin Island bay that now bears his name; thinks it is the start of the North West Passage.

1883 Crowd cheers as First CPR construction train crosses the Elbow River and pulls into the settlement of Calgary.

1969 The Boston Celtics are sold for $6 million. At the time, it was the highest price paid for a pro basketball team.

1978 “Three Times A Lady” by Commodores peaks at No. 1.

1981 IBM introduces its first personal computer at a press conference in New York. The 5150 that was presented had an Intel 8088 microprocessor running at 4.7 MHz, 16 kb of random-access memory (RAM), no disk drives and a price tag of $1,565.

1995 Fans gather at the Polo Fields in Golden Gate Park for a memorial for Jerry Garcia.

2004 Penny Marshall and Cindy Williams receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

2013 Whitey Bulger is found guilty on 31 of 32 counts, and is found to have been involved in 11 murders.

2014 Lauren Bacall dies of a stroke at age 89.

2015 Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter reveals that he has cancer.

Today is …IBM PC Day, International Youth Day, Middle Child’s Day, Milkman Day, National Bowling Day, National Garage Sale Day, Sewing Machine Day, Vinyl Record Day, World Elephant Day & Worldwide Art Day

Hal Anderson, MyToba News