Today In History – April 23

WINNIPEG, MB – Today In History in 1965, the Rolling Stones play first Canadian show in Montreal, at the Maurice Richard Arena. In the video above, watch as they are interviewed in Montreal.

1906: Alberta Legislature sets the provincial speed limit at 10 mph in the city and 20 mph in the country.

1916: World War I – Royal Naval Reserve sets sail for England.

1924: Canadians hear radio broadcast of the voice of King George V opening the British Empire Exhibition at Wembley. Costing £12 million it was the largest exhibition ever staged anywhere in the world, and attracted 27 million visitors.

1940: Representatives from the prairie provinces meet in the Bessborough Hotel in Saskatoon to discuss a farm implement co-op.

1963: Robert Taschereau appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada.

1991: Daniel Johnson convinces Québec civil servants to take 6 month pay freeze; Québec Treasury Board President in the Robert Bourassa government.

2004: PM Paul Martin attends a reception and interfaith prayer event with the Dalai Lama; first Canadian prime minister to meet the Tibetan exile and spiritual leader.

2015: Parliament of Canada passes the Journey to Freedom Day Act, commemorating April 30 as a national day marking the exodus of Vietnamese refugees and their acceptance in Canada after the fall of Saigon and the end of the Vietnam War.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News