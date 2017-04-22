banner20

Today In History – April 22nd

Andrew McCrea
April 22nd

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a collection of things that happened Today in History.

April 22nd

  • 1997: A state of emergency declared as the Red River rises, leading to the Flood of the Century.
  • 1919: Inaugural meeting of the Manitoba Teachers’ Society.
  • 2016: Paris Agreement signed in New York binding all nations to limit global temperature increases to 2 C, with a target of 1.5 C.
  • 1970: The first Earth Day.
  • 1994: Richard “I am not a crook” Nixon dies.

