Today In History – April 22nd
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a collection of things that happened Today in History.
April 22nd
- 1997: A state of emergency declared as the Red River rises, leading to the Flood of the Century.
- 1919: Inaugural meeting of the Manitoba Teachers’ Society.
- 2016: Paris Agreement signed in New York binding all nations to limit global temperature increases to 2 C, with a target of 1.5 C.
- 1970: The first Earth Day.
- 1994: Richard “I am not a crook” Nixon dies.
—MyToba News
Photo – File