WINNIPEG, MB. — Here’s a collection of things that happened Today in History.

April 22nd

1997: A state of emergency declared as the Red River rises, leading to the Flood of the Century.

1919: Inaugural meeting of the Manitoba Teachers’ Society.

2016: Paris Agreement signed in New York binding all nations to limit global temperature increases to 2 C, with a target of 1.5 C.

1970: The first Earth Day.

1994: Richard “I am not a crook” Nixon dies.

—MyToba News

Photo – File