Today in History – April 21st

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history the Red Baron is shot down, Queen Elizabeth II is born and the Great Red River Flood of 1950 claims it’s first lives.

1785 – Trial by jury begins in Canada with the adoption of British common law.

1918 – World War I – German air ace Baron Manfred von Richthofen, while chasing novice Canadian pilot Wop May, is shot down and killed over the Western Front during a dogfight with Captain Roy Brown of Carleton Place, Ontario, a flight leader in the 209th Squadron of the Royal Flying Corps. Either Brown or Australian ground fire struck the Red Baron, victor over 80 Allied planes. The tail of von Richthofen’s plane is on display at Toronto’s Royal Canadian Military Institute.

1926 -Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor born at her grandparents’ home; daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York; Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from 1952.

1950 – The Great Red River Flood of 1950 claims its first lives in the United States and Canada.

1951 – Bill Barliko scores the winning goal, in overtime, leading Toronto to victory over the Montreal Canadiens 4 games to 1 for the Stanley Cup; he will disappear four months later in a plane crash in Northern Ontario; his body is found near Cochrane eleven years later by helicopter pilot Ron Boyd.

1991 – CFL’s Toronto Argonauts sign Heisman Trophy winner and expected number one pick of the Dallas Cowboys, Rocket Ismail, to a $26 million contract.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News