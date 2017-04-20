Today in History – April 20th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Today in history the Welland Canal opens, the Montreal Canadians take the Stanley Cup for the third time in a row and the last one dollar bills are printed.

1918 – Wartime Cabinet passes order-in-council to remove many exemptions from the Military Service Act; will leave farming operations across Canada short of much-needed labour.

1931 – Opening of new Welland Canal, linking Lake Erie and Lake Ontario; wide enough to carry big lakers.

1958 – Hockey – Montreal Canadiens beat the Boston Bruins 5-3, taking the Stanley Cup 4 games to 2; their third Cup in a row.

1968 – After winning the Liberal leadership on April 6, Pierre Trudeau is sworn in at Rideau Hall as Canada’s 15th Prime Minister.

1968 – Ralph Plaistead and Jean-Luc Bombardier lead Canadian-US expedition to the North Pole on four snowmobiles; the trip takes 42 days and its the first indisputable arrival.

1982 – Businessman Peter Pocklington held hostage in his home for almost 12 hours by a gunman demanding $1 million; police end the incident by rushing the house; Pocklington and the gunman are slightly injured.

1989 – Canadian Bank Note Company prints last green $1 bills, leaving Canadians with the $1 loonie coin that began circulating in 1987.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News