Today in History – April 19th

Manitoba changes boxing regulations following the death of a fighter, Pallister takes power, and a number of Canadians have won the Boston Marathon over the years

1901 – Jim Caffrey of Canada wins the 5th Boston Marathon in 2:29:23.6.

Bay Street before fire Bay Street after fire

1904 – Disaster – Great Toronto fire starts in tie maker E. & S. Currie’s store at Bay and Wellington around 8:00 in the evening, and rages for more than ten hours, fed by high winds; the city’s 200 firefighters call on crews from London, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Peterborough, and Buffalo for help, but bitter cold and a lack of adequate water pressure makes the fire hoses almost ineffective. No people or horses perish, but the fire does an estimated $12 million dollars damage and destroys 104 buildings, leaving almost 8 ha of the city’s business core in ice-covered ruins.

1907 – Six Nations Onondaga marathon runner Tom Longboat wins the 11th Boston marathon in a record time of 2:24:24. In 1909 he wins the title of Professional Champion of the World.

1940 – Gérard Côté wins the 44th Boston Marathon in in 2:28:28.6; native of St-Barnabé, Québec a former snowshoer. April 19, 1943 – Gérard Côté wins the 47th Boston Marathon in 2:28:25.8; native of St-Barnabé. Québec a former snowshoer. On April 19, 1944 – Gérard Côté wins the 48th Boston Marathon; second straight and third career Marathon; native of St-Barnabé, Québec a former snowshoer.

1972 – Manitoba announces tougher boxing regulations after Stewart Gray’s death Feb. 22 during a match with Canadian champion Al Sparks.

1999 – Toronto Transit Commission drivers, fare collectors and maintenance staff walk off the job, shutting down down the TTC and leaving 800,000 riders scrambling to get to work; the 7,800 union member go back on the job two days later after agreeing to arbitration.

2001 – Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield blasts off on the shuttle Endeavour on a 13-day mission; his second spaceflight; will become the first Canadian to walk in space on April 23.

2004 – Canadians Edge and Chris Benoit win World Tag Team Championships on RAW (World Wrestling Entertainment).

2016 – Brian Pallister leads Manitoba Progressive Conservatives to a majority government, ending nearly 17 years of NDP rule.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News