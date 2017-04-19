banner20

Today in History – April 19th

Kevin Klein
Posted: April 19th

WINNIPEG, MB. – Manitoba changes boxing regulations following the death of a fighter, Pallister takes power, and a number of Canadians have won the Boston Marathon over the years, we have listed some of them for you in our look at today in history.

1901 – Jim Caffrey of Canada wins the 5th Boston Marathon in 2:29:23.6.

     

Bay Street before fire                                                    Bay Street after fire

1904 – Disaster – Great Toronto fire starts in tie maker E. & S. Currie’s store at Bay and Wellington around 8:00 in the evening, and rages for more than ten hours, fed by high winds; the city’s 200 firefighters call on crews from London, Niagara Falls, Hamilton, Peterborough, and Buffalo for help, but bitter cold and a lack of adequate water pressure makes the fire hoses almost ineffective. No people or horses perish, but the fire does an estimated $12 million dollars damage and destroys 104 buildings, leaving almost 8 ha of the city’s business core in ice-covered ruins.

1907 – Six Nations Onondaga marathon runner Tom Longboat wins the 11th Boston marathon in a record time of 2:24:24. In 1909 he wins the title of Professional Champion of the World.

1940 – Gérard Côté wins the 44th Boston Marathon in in 2:28:28.6; native of St-Barnabé, Québec a former snowshoer. April 19, 1943 – Gérard Côté wins the 47th Boston Marathon in 2:28:25.8; native of St-Barnabé. Québec a former snowshoer. On April 19, 1944 – Gérard Côté wins the 48th Boston Marathon; second straight and third career Marathon; native of St-Barnabé, Québec a former snowshoer.

1972 – Manitoba announces tougher boxing regulations after Stewart Gray’s death Feb. 22 during a match with Canadian champion Al Sparks.

1999 – Toronto Transit Commission drivers, fare collectors and maintenance staff walk off the job, shutting down down the TTC and leaving 800,000 riders scrambling to get to work; the 7,800 union member go back on the job two days later after agreeing to arbitration.

2001 – Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield blasts off on the shuttle Endeavour on a 13-day mission; his second spaceflight; will become the first Canadian to walk in space on April 23.

2004 – Canadians Edge and Chris Benoit win World Tag Team Championships on RAW (World Wrestling Entertainment).

2016 – Brian Pallister leads Manitoba Progressive Conservatives to a majority government, ending nearly 17 years of NDP rule.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.

