Today in History – April 18th

WINNIPEG MB. – Today in history, Louis Riel suggested a name for the new province, the Leaf’s in the Stanley Cup more than once, and the Manitoba Government introduces a new tax in 1967.

1724 – English pirate John Phillips, the captain of the schooner Revenge, captures a Nova Scotia sloop captained by Andrew Harradine off Newfoundland; Harradine conspires with some other prisoners who had been forced to join the crew, and they mutiny and kill Phillips, his sailing master, boatswain, and gunner; the pirate leader is decapitated and his head thrown overboard.

1763 – Marie-Josephte Corriveau alias “la Corriveau” hanged near the Plains of Abraham for murdering her husband Louis Dodier, who apparently beat her; the corpse of the celebrated murderess is hung for a month in an iron cage at Lauzon by the Pointe-Levy for passers-by to see; the cage is discovered in 1851.

1793 – Quebec-born printer Louis Roy publishes Volume 1, Number 1, of his semi-official broadsheet, the Upper Canada Gazette or American Oracle in Newark; the First newspaper in Ontario. The subscription price is $3.00 per annum; the front page features a proclamation by Governor Simcoe calling for “the suppression of Vice, Profaneness, and Immorality,” and the Speech from the Throne given by King George III on December 13,

1792. Advertisements under twelve lines cost four shillings. The newspaper will move to York, where its first issue is published October 4, 1798.

1870 – Louis Riel advises his Ottawa delegates that the name of the new province should be Manitoba or North-West in a letter dated April 18, 1870.

1876 – John Ross Robertson founds the Toronto Telegram newspaper.

1942 – Toronto Maple Leafs pull off the greatest comeback in NHL playoff history with their fourth straight win, a 3-1 victory over Detroit Red Wings, winning the Stanley Cup 4 games to 3. Maple Leafs goalie Turk Broda lets in just seven goals in the final four games.

1959 – Montreal Canadiens win their fourth straight Stanley Cup with a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5.

1963 – Toronto Maple Leafs beat Detroit Red Wings 4 games to 1 for the Stanley Cup.

1967 – Manitoba imposes 5% sales tax, effective June 1.

1971 – Kingston Penitentiary inmates stage four-day riot, holding five guards hostage; two convicts murdered, 11 injured.

1999 – Wayne Gretzky plays the final game of his 20-year career for the New York Rangers in Madison Square Gardens; with an assist in a 2-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins; retires from hockey; started his pro career in 1978 at the age of 17; went on to score 894 goals, with 1,963 assists for a total of 2,857 points.

2011 – Quebecor Media Inc. launches the Sun TV News Channel, informally dubbed “Fox News North”; the channel will shut down on November 13, 2015.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News