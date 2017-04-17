Today in History – April 17th

WINNIPEG, MB. – A Canadian ship is called upon to help in the Titanic survivor search, a train derails in Terrace Bay, and a female singer comes forward to tell the world she is having Corey Hart’s baby. All this and more happened today in history.

1851 – James Smith launches his square-rigged clipper ship Marco Polo at Marsh Creek, Courtenay Bay; named for its full-length figurehead of the famous Venetian traveller; built with the body of a cargo ship above the water line and the configuration of a much-faster clipper ship below; soon sets a record for the passage from Saint John to Liverpool at 15 days; 1852 The Fastest Ship in the World sets a new speed record circumnavigating the globe from Liverpool to Australia and around in only five months and 21 days.

1903 – Anglican ministers Isaac Barr and George Lloyd lead the “Barr colonists” to Saskatoon on the CPR; they live in tents for two weeks before journeying west in wagons to the Britannia Settlement on the Alberta border, present-day Lloydminster.

1912 – Cable ship Mackay-Bennett gets an urgent call to go to sea and search for survivors from RMS Titanic.

1945 – Canadian Army clears the Germans out of Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

1965 – Canadian Pacific Railway passenger train derails near Terrace Bay, killing one, injuring 47.

1982 – Queen Elizabeth II signs the Royal Proclamation of Canada’s constitution in a ceremony on Parliament Hill; brings into force the Constitution Act, 1982, effective April 18; ends British authority in Canada, replaces BNA Act; incorporates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms; Canada remains a constitutional monarchy and member of the Commonwealth. Section 15 of the Charter, on Equality Rights, will officially come into force three years later, on April 17, 1985.

1995 – Québec pop singer Julie Masse reveals she and rocker Corey Hart are having a baby; Hart produced most of her 1994 album, Circle of One.

2000 – Pat Duncan was sworn in as Yukon’s first female premier; Liberal leader.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News